Mayon unrest intensifies; PHIVOLCS records rockfalls, pyroclastic flowsa

Monitoring teams also logged 23 volcanic earthquakes and 15 volcanic tremors, some lasting up to 21 minutes.

Lava continues to effuse from the summit, with flows now extending several kilometers into the Basud, Bonga, and Mi-isi gullies.

While sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions dropped to 908 tons on Saturday from the previous day’s 1,482 tons, the overall state of the volcano remains one of “relatively high unrest.”

Authorities have strictly reinforced the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), prohibiting all human entry due to the immediate risk of “uson,” lava flows, and rockfalls.

Under Alert Level 3, disaster officials are authorized to expand the danger zone up to eight kilometers in sectors where the crater rim is low.

The Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (APSEMO), which has spearheaded the province’s “zero casualty” goal since 1995, is coordinating local response efforts.

Residents are advised to stay tuned to television and radio announcements — the primary sources of information for the local community — and to follow the directives of barangay leaders for preemptive evacuations.