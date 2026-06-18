Zarah Juan comes full circle with Bb. Pilipinas presentation

In the same post, Juan talks about how losing the beauty pageant was a defining moment in her life, where she felt like she let down all those who supported her journey. "It felt like an unanswered prayer...I had failed my province, my friends who believed in me, my family, and most of all my mother, na gagawin ang lahat para masuportahan ako. Na maghahakot ng jeep-jeep na mga kamag-anak para pinakamalakas ang palakpakan para sa akin. She never stopped believing in her daughter," she says in the post.

She goes on to share how as the years passed and life moved on, she could not bring herself to find pride in that moment. "Whenever it came up in conversation...Nanliliit ako. I would change the subject, laugh it off, make myself smaller than the memory," Juan explains. "...somewhere inside I had decided that the young woman on that stage was a chapter I was not allowed to claim."