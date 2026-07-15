Under the agreement, the BOC will retain its primary authority over customs matters, while the AFP will provide operational support in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

Nepomuceno said the partnership reinforces the government's commitment to protecting the country's borders and combating smuggling.

"Smuggling is not only an economic crime—it is also a national security concern. This partnership with the Armed Forces of the Philippines strengthens our ability to protect our borders, disrupt smuggling networks, and safeguard government revenue. Mas matibay ang laban natin kapag sama-sama ang mga ahensya ng pamahalaan. Together, we will uphold the law with integrity and decisive action," he said.

The agreement also creates a Joint Coordination Committee, which will serve as the primary policy and oversight body for implementing the partnership. The committee will establish secure coordination channels and approve priority intelligence requirements and coordination procedures.

Subject to the approval of the appropriate authorities, the partnership will also establish Joint Trade-Security Validation Cells to analyze and validate intelligence on smuggling, strategic goods diversion, foreign-linked entities, and other trade-related security threats.

Brawner said protecting the country's borders is a shared responsibility and welcomed the partnership as a demonstration of the government's unified commitment to safeguarding national security, protecting legitimate trade, and advancing the country's economic interests.