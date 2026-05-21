BoC, agri group tie up to combat smuggling

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) and the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. (PCAFI) have joined forces to address agricultural smuggling in the Philippines, as illegal entry of produce remains hurting Filipino farmers and animal raisers.

According to BoC spokesperson, Atty. Vincent Philip Maronilla, the partnership was brought about by the department’s “inability” to formulate strategies that could effectively counteract the existence of illegal trade.

“For years, we’ve tried different programs in the Bureau of Customs, a lot of anti-agricultural smuggling measures, but nothing much really happens, I guess because one thing that we all look back into what the problem really is, the thing is we are not really experts on these issues,” he said in vernacular.