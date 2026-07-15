They arrived together with Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, who traveled to Cambodia to lead the opening of the newest Migrant Workers Office (MWO), which aims to strengthen the protection of the rights and welfare of Filipino migrant workers there.

Cacdac assured the victims that the government would provide them with opportunities to help them successfully reintegrate into their lives in the Philippines.

"Tutulungan po namin kayo na mabigyan ng ibang options para kumita at masuportahan ang pamilya ninyo, upang hindi na ninyo kailangang bumalik sa Cambodia," Cacdac said.

Upon their arrival, the human trafficking victims were assisted by the team from the DMW Central Office and National Capital Region led by DMW Assistant Secretary Maria Regina Angela Galias, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration-National Capital Region, the NAIA Task Force Against Trafficking, and the Department of Justice–Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking.

They were provided airport and financial assistance from both the DMW and OWWA as well as transportation and temporary hotel accommodation. The victims are scheduled to receive legal support tomorrow, after being given sufficient time to rest before returning to their respective home provinces.

The DMW reiterates its warning to the public to exercise caution when responding to job offers posted on social media. Jobseekers are encouraged to verify overseas employment opportunities with the Department of Migrant Workers to avoid becoming victims of human trafficking.

Also arrived today with the group were a distressed mother and her baby. They were endorsed to the DMW by the Philippine Embassy for assistance.

Meanwhile, Cacdac also met with Cambodia’s Minister of Labour and Vocational Training, Heng Sour, in Phnom Penh to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and promote the protection and welfare of Filipino workers in Cambodia.

Cacdac informed Minister Heng Sour of the opening of the Migrant Workers Office in Cambodia, as directed by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to bring DMW services closer to overseas Filipino workers. The new office will assist workers with employment concerns, welfare cases, and coordination with Cambodian authorities.

The two officials also discussed closer cooperation on fair employment standards, labor law compliance, social protection, and skills development. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting safe, orderly, and decent labor migration.