As a "free and sovereign people" for 250 years, it maintained that it is empowered to prosecute and arrest our citizens at will and existentially threaten American sovereignty.

“We will teach the ICC the full meaning of American resolve,” it stated.

The video criticized the ICC, portraying it as an unelected international tribunal with broad powers that could undermine American sovereignty, claiming that it has expanded its reach beyond its intended mandate.

According to the department, the ICC now poses a threat to various sectors of the U.S. government, including border officers, military workers, and prosecutors involved in counterterrorism efforts.

The message also reiterated the state’s Declaration of Independence, opposing being tried by foreign authorities as a historical basis for rejecting external jurisdiction over American citizens.

Furthermore, it said that it will continue to oppose efforts by the ICC and its allies, asserting that the U.S. will defend its independence and constitutional system.