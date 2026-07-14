According to the group, they are asking for a dialogue with PAF officials to loosen checkpoints and respect the rights of the IPs on their ancestral lands.

Mayor Roseller “Boots” Rodriguez personally assessed the situation at the said rally, discussing with the protesters their demand regarding the measures being enforced at the said area. The mayor said that he is one with the protesters in finding a solution to ensure the rights of residents living inside the military camp are upheld.

The base occupies 17,847 hectares within Camp O'Donnell in Capas, Tarlac, Philippines. It sits roughly 22 kilometers (14 miles) away from Clark Air Base. Its expansive, undulating terrain and sparse population make it uniquely suited for large-scale maneuvers and heavy ballistic exercises.

The three communities of Santa Juliana, Maruglo, and Bueno in Capas are the specific local barangays directly affected by and situated within or adjacent to this extensive military testing ground, which are deemed as “danger zone.”