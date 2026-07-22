BAGUIO CITY — The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) Cordillera Region has issued a public notice warning against the illegal land title activities of a group calling itself Lumad Katutubo (Independent People) Free and Independent People (I.C.Cs/IP).

According to NCIP Cordillera, the unauthorized entity has been issuing fake Original Certificates of Native Titles to deceive the public and target members of indigenous cultural communities (ICCs). The group has misleadingly claimed authority under Presidential Decree No. 1529, also known as the Property Registration Decree, and Republic Act No. 8371, or the Indigenous Peoples Rights Act of 1997 (IPRA). It has also falsely claimed valid registration involving Environmental Compliance Certificates and Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) mechanisms.