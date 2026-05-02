Philippine Army, JGSDF hold live fire in Capas

Philippine Army Vice Commander Major General Efren F. Morados, along with Brigadier General Ronel R. Manalo, Commander, Armor Division and JGSDF Colonel Yoshifumi Ogura, Deputy Brigade Commander witnessed the live fire drills. They were joined by Mr. Juden Dela Cruz, representative of Undersecretary Antonio Habulan, Executive Director of the Presidential Commission on Visiting Forces (PCVF), including Major General James Bartholomees, Commander, 25ID, USARPAC, Major General Michael G. Logico, Commander, TRACOM, Brigadier General Lennon G. Babilonia, Deputy, TRACOM, Brigadier General Allan Jose L. Taguba, representative of 7ID, PA and other key military officers both from the Philippine Army and GSDF.

Before the live fire drills, personnel from both armies conducted a Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) to share insights on armored warfare on May 1, 2026.

The live fire exercise followed a tactical scenario that included locating the enemy, fixing their position, and ultimately destroying the target. Troops also rehearsed safety protocols, including troubleshooting procedures in the event of a misfire or weapon malfunction, with appropriate corrective actions taken to ensure operational safety and mission continuity.

"The Armor SMEE and Live-Fire Exercise boosted tactical interoperability and supported the Army’s transition toward External Defense Operations (ESO). This collaboration not only showcases our armored capabilities but also strengthens our interoperability and shared commitment to regional peace and stability. Together, we continue to advance toward a modern and capable defense force," said Brigadier General Ronel R. Manalo, Commander, Armor (Pambato) Division, PA.

For his part, MGen Morados emphasized that such activities significantly bolster operational readiness. He noted that the exercise under Salaknib 2026 Phase 1 reflects the enduring alliance and collective resolve of partner nations in securing a peaceful and stable region.