US envoy eyes more investment opportunities in Subic Bay

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT — United States Ambassador Heather Variava, along with a US delegation, is looking to create more investment opportunities in the Freeport following a visit on 13 May 2026.

Variava, who currently serves as the US Senior Advisor for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs, also heads the US delegation to the Luzon Economic Corridor Steering Committee.

The ambassador met with officials of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, led by Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño, where they discussed economic growth initiatives under the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC).

The LEC is a multibillion-dollar economic partnership aimed at boosting infrastructure, logistics, and supply-chain connectivity among four major hubs in the Philippines: Subic Bay, Clark, Manila, and Batangas.

Aliño welcomed the US delegation, noting that the trilateral initiative involving the United States, Japan, and the Philippines has expanded to include Australia, Denmark, France, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

“This ambitious venture will strengthen infrastructure, supply chains, and green energy across Subic, Clark, Manila, and Batangas. It is most timely that Her Excellency Heather Variava and her delegation visit us now, as the Luzon Economic Corridor gains momentum through international partnerships and expanded economic engagement,” he said.

The SBMA chief added that upcoming projects involving railways, port modernization, clean energy, and semiconductor supply chains will further strengthen Subic Bay’s role as a premier logistics and manufacturing hub.

Initially launched in April 2024 as a trilateral initiative among the Philippines, the United States, and Japan under the G7’s Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI), the project has since expanded into a 10-nation coalition.

The visit forms part of Variava’s efforts to coordinate strategic infrastructure and investment initiatives with Philippine government officials and business leaders, while also advocating streamlined regulations to boost investor confidence.

Variava is currently coordinating economic growth initiatives for the corridor, which involves the United States, Japan, and other international partners seeking to promote sustainable infrastructure alternatives in the region.