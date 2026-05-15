ASEAN summit, regional projects key to unlocking Phl tourism potential

Industry experts attribute the stagnation to systemic gaps, including limited airport capacity, high travel costs, weak inter-island connectivity, and a lack of coordination across government agencies.

“We have great potential, but the issue is not demand — it’s how our systems work,” tourism officials said in a statement, noting that infrastructure development must be prioritized to build a solid foundation for growth.

Officials added that the country must simultaneously leverage its competitive strengths, such as island getaways, cultural experiences, and culinary heritage.

To bypass centralized bottlenecks, localized initiatives are expanding regional tourism options. In Misamis Occidental, the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) is funding and master-planning projects tailored to community needs.

During the opening of the first phase of the Asenso Misamis Occidental Recreation and Adventure Park, TIEZA chief operating officer Mark Lapid announced the completion of a P25-million al fresco dining area.

“This will be one of Misamis Occidental’s top destinations, alongside our other projects like Asenso Global Gardens,” Lapid said, noting that local government units lead the implementation to generate jobs and boost community livelihoods.

On a broader scale, stakeholders are looking toward the 2026 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, scheduled for 6–8 May in Cebu, as a critical platform to showcase the country’s identity and connect with regional markets.

Travelers from Northern Mindanao view the diplomatic gathering as a prime opportunity to highlight Filipino culture and world-class cuisine.

Jivi Rizaldo, a traveler based in Cagayan de Oro, noted that food is central to regional identity and highlights shared cultural ties across the ASEAN bloc. Rizaldo pointed to local Beef Rendang prepared with palapa — a distinct native spice paste — as an example of how Filipino dishes blend regional roots with local flair.

Similar culinary links include Lanao del Norte’s dodol, a sweet treat popular across neighboring nations, and Cagayan de Oro’s kinilaw, which is comparable to regional ceviche-style dishes.

“Food brings people together,” said Van Domingo, a traveler from Bukidnon. “This is our chance to show the world what we have — our beautiful spots, our rich traditions, and most of all, how warm and welcoming Filipinos are.”

Mary Anjaylyne Cataraja, also from Bukidnon, said the summit will provide the global exposure needed to promote Philippine festivals and heritage sites, ultimately driving local economic activity.