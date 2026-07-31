Among those honored was Nobuo Fujii, director and adviser of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Philippines Inc., for his longstanding work supporting Japanese businesses and residents in the Philippines while fostering greater mutual understanding between the two nations.

Dr. Nora A. Torres, president of the Philippines-Japan Ladies Association, also received the commendation for leading the organization since 2019 and advancing people-to-people ties.

Two Filipino language educators were likewise recognized for helping train Japanese diplomats.

Bendette B. McFarland was cited for teaching Filipino to Japanese Foreign Service specialists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Institute for Training, while Thelma Cleto-Salumbides was honored for her years of teaching Filipino to Japanese diplomats and other learners.

The Philippine Bonsai Society Inc. also received the Ambassador's Commendation for promoting the Japanese art of bonsai in the Philippines since its establishment in 1973.

The Embassy of Japan congratulated all awardees and expressed hope for their continued partnership in further strengthening Japan-Philippines relations.