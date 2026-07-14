The order prohibits the entry, transport, sale and purchase of live pigs, swine semen, fresh and frozen pork, processed pork products, and pork by-products originating from restricted areas.

Authorities said intercepted shipments will be denied entry and returned to their point of origin. If return is not possible, the products will be confiscated and destroyed through deep burial or burning.

Traders, carriers and handlers found violating the order will shoulder the cost of disposing of confiscated items.

Barlig has also imposed a total ban on swill feeding, prohibiting hog raisers from feeding pigs with restaurant leftovers or food waste, which authorities identified as a major pathway for ASF transmission.

The order follows a similar temporary ban imposed by the municipality of Bontoc on pork products from Sagada.