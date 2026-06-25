Tabuk tribes meet in traditional peace dialogue

The MBCC is an institution established by the City Government of Tabuk to initiate talks between tribes to settle disputes and reach peace agreements. The council formalizes and integrates the traditional indigenous justice mechanisms of Kalinga with local governance structures.

MBCC leader Andres Ngao-i Sr. and tribal elders noted that the resolution relied on open communication and adherence to customary laws to prevent further friction between the communities. Tabuk City Mayor Estranero urged the involved communities to maintain cooperative relationships.

The successful resolution highlights the operational role of the bodong system, a centuries-old indigenous peace pact institution unique to the Kalinga region. Rooted in the oral constitution known as the "pagta" (peace agreement), the bodong system establishes bilateral treaties between distinct tribes to govern inter-community relations, trade, and regional security.

Historically, this traditional governance mechanism has served as the primary framework for maintaining order and addressing interpersonal or inter-tribal offenses, functioning alongside the formal national judicial system to deliver prompt resolutions and preserve localized social stability.