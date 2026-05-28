Kalinga village chiefs trade punches for P500,000 projects

PINUKPOK, Kalinga — Two barangay captains in Pinukpok traded punches inside the boxing ring after a challenge from Mayor Jimmy Dasayon during the town’s 1st Gimpong Festival.

What started as a regular boxing tournament turned into a crowd-drawing spectacle after Dasayon announced that any barangay captain willing to fight would have a chance to win P500,000 worth of projects for their community.