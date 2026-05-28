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Kalinga village chiefs trade punches for P500,000 projects

Kalinga village chiefs trade punches for P500,000 projects
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PINUKPOK, Kalinga — Two barangay captains in Pinukpok traded punches inside the boxing ring after a challenge from Mayor Jimmy Dasayon during the town’s 1st Gimpong Festival.

What started as a regular boxing tournament turned into a crowd-drawing spectacle after Dasayon announced that any barangay captain willing to fight would have a chance to win P500,000 worth of projects for their community.

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Barangay Captain Sean Awingan of Limos and Barangay Captain Lagi Dawaton of Bayao accepted the challenge and stepped into the ring wearing full boxing gear.

Awingan fought out of the blue corner while Dawaton represented the red corner, with both local officials exchanging jabs and drawing cheers from festivalgoers.

At the end of the exhibition match, Awingan emerged victorious, securing the pledged projects for Barangay Limos.

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