Around 5,500 runners from across the province braved the rain and cold to take part in the Bulacan Marathon, held at SM Centre Pulilan on 9 August 2026.

The said running event was organized by Team Malofit and Pairfect Fit, with SM Center Pulilan as the official venue.

The said event brought together athletes and running enthusiasts in a major showcase of speed, fitness, and community spirit.