Around 5,500 runners from across the province braved the rain and cold to take part in the Bulacan Marathon, held at SM Centre Pulilan on 9 August 2026.
The said running event was organized by Team Malofit and Pairfect Fit, with SM Center Pulilan as the official venue.
The said event brought together athletes and running enthusiasts in a major showcase of speed, fitness, and community spirit.
The premier running event featured four race categories—42K, 21K, 10K, and 5K—welcoming runners with varying levels of experience and athletic ability.
Despite heavy downpour, participants pushed their limits and put their agility, endurance, discipline, and determination to the test as they took on their respective distances, from seasoned marathoners tackling the full 42-kilometer race to recreational and first-time runners joining the 5K category.
"The Bulacan Marathon was more than just a test of physical strength; it also recognized runners' solidarity and sportsmanship. The event provided a platform for the running community to meet, encourage one another, and celebrate their shared enthusiasm for an active and healthy lifestyle," SM Pulilan stated.
The activity also supports SM Active Hub, the premier sports and fitness initiative by SM Supermalls, which offers a dynamic and inclusive environment for sports lovers across the Philippines. Designed to bring communities together, SM Active Hub provides accessible venues, expert-led training, and exciting events that cater to all levels of fitness and athleticism.
Through events such as the Bulacan Marathon, SM Center Pulilan continues to support an active community by creating opportunities for people to stay active, pursue fitness goals, and come together through sports.