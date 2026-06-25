Jonathan Sterling breaks silence, says full story to be told in documentary

"There have been a lot of false allegations going around online and in the media about me recently, so I'd like to break my silence, come back on social media, and take a moment to correct the record: I am NOT a millionaire. I'm a billionaire," he wrote.

Sterling quickly clarified that the remark was a joke before inviting followers to watch Celeste Unscripted, an eight-part documentary series set to premiere later this year.

"(But seriously, if you want the full story, watch Celeste Unscripted when it comes out later this year)," he added.

The series follows the life of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi, highlighting both her career and personal journey.

Sterling's statement comes after speculation about the status of his relationship with Cortesi.

The beauty queen previously dismissed the rumors, saying they remain focused on raising their first child, Sergio.

"Jonny and I are good. Our focus remains on caring for our child, Sergio, and supporting our family," Cortesi said.

"I believe some situations call for greater consideration and respect, especially when a child and family are already involved."

"Our priority is our family, and that is where our time, energy, and attention will remain. With that said, people can now relax and focus on their own lives instead."

Cortesi did not directly address rumors involving an alleged third party.

Meanwhile, Sparkle GMA Artist Center issued a statement on behalf of actress and beauty queen Bianca Manalo denying reports linking her to the controversy.

"On behalf of our Sparkle Artist, Bianca Manalo, we would like to clarify that there is no truth to rumors circulating about her involvement with another couple. She is single and not in any relationship," the statement read.