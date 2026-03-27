Former priest raises abuse handling concerns in open letter

According to Ficara, he disclosed the incident to his bishop months later, believing it would trigger a formal process. Instead, he said he was advised to distance himself quietly, with no follow-up action taken.

He remained in ministry for years, carrying what he described as unresolved psychological strain while continuing to serve, believing the matter had been handled appropriately.

Ficara said he only learned nearly a decade later that no record of his complaint existed and that no investigation had been initiated.

Constraints within church hierarchy

The former priest argued that internal church structures made it difficult to challenge authority while remaining in ministry, citing dependence on superiors for assignments and evaluations.

“As long as I remained in active priestly ministry… I did not have standing to confront power without risking reprisal,” he wrote.

He said it was only after stepping away from the priesthood in October 2022 that he was able to reassess the situation and pursue accountability.

Vos Estis process and unresolved outcome

Ficara later filed a formal complaint in 2024, which was reviewed under Vos Estis Lux Mundi, a set of norms introduced by Pope Francis in 2019 to address abuse and misconduct within the Church.

While he said his testimony was deemed credible and that procedures had not been followed, Ficara noted that the process remained internal and its findings were not fully disclosed to him.

He added that the matter effectively ended when the bishop involved retired in September 2024, as the process applies to active bishops.

Call for structural reform

In his letter, Ficara emphasized what he described as systemic issues rather than isolated failures, arguing that current mechanisms rely heavily on internal control and discretion.

He proposed several reforms, including independent reporting channels, mandatory documentation of complaints, protections against retaliation, and greater transparency in investigations.

Ficara also called for clearer accountability processes for bishops, particularly in cases where procedural lapses are identified.

Appeal to the Church

Despite his criticisms, Ficara said he remains committed to the Church and its mission, framing his letter as a contribution to ongoing reform efforts.

“I still love the church. I still believe in her mission,” he wrote, adding that his experience reflects a broader tension between institutional structures and the Church’s call to justice.