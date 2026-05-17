PVL scribes salute Rebisco executive

Ng will be honored anew at the 2nd Pilipinas Live Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Press Corps Awards Night on 30 May at Novotel Manila Araneta City in Cubao.

The heralded volleyball godfather and visionary emerged as a repeat winner with nine total points, built on 4.8 points from the league’s coaches and captains and 4.2 points from the media covering the Sports Vision-backed professional volleyball league.

He bested sporting executives Jude Turcuato of PLDT and Frank Lao of Farm Fresh for the award in the gala event supported by Immuni+ and Rebisco.

For nearly a decade, Ng’s winning blueprint in the food industry has carried over seamlessly into the PVL, helping transform Creamline into the league’s premier modern-day dynasty.