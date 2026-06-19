Canadians flaunt might, rip Qataris

With Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney — wearing a replica Canada shirt — among a fired-up crowd, Jesse Marsch’s side ran riot to secure a win that leaves them needing only a point against Switzerland to finish top of Group B.

A hat-trick from Juventus striker Jonathan David, one goal apiece from Cyle Larin and Nathan Saliba, and a Mohammad Manai own goal sealed Canada’s win.

The victory was marred, though, by a serious left leg injury to midfielder Ismael Kone, who was stretchered off after being clumsily upended by Qatar’s Assim Madibo in the 51st minute.

Madibo was initially shown a yellow card for the challenge, which was subsequently upgraded to red. The stricken Kone was given oxygen as he was carried off the field, waving to fans.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch revealed afterwards that Kone was being treated in hospital for a suspected broken leg, adding that his staff had understood the severity of the injury immediately.

“It was right in front of us, and everyone could hear the bone snap,” Marsch said.

“I haven’t spoken to Ismael yet, but he’s at the hospital. He will prepare for surgery.”

“Everybody’s a little shaken by the whole experience because of the nature of the injury, and also because Ismael is a big part of the heart of our team. It will be a big loss for us.”

Madibo’s dismissal left Qatar down to nine men after Homam el-Amin was also sent off in the first half for denying a goal-scoring opportunity.

Canada duly made its numerical advantage count, scoring three times in the second half to crucially boost their goal difference.