OPM Legend Celeste Legaspi to star in ‘The Notebook’ musical

Artistic Director Clint Ramos isn’t hiding his excitement, calling the move a “dream casting” for the production.

For Legaspi, this role is more than just another gig—it’s personal. She shared that she’ll be drawing from her own experience caring for her mother during a decade-long battle with Alzheimer’s to bring “understanding and compassion” to Allie’s journey.

Between the modern, exacting score and the heavy emotional lifting, Celeste says she’s ready for the challenge.

With Celeste Legaspi in the cast, The Notebook already feels like one of the must-see theater events of the season. Just be warned: this love story is likely to have audiences wiping away tears by curtain call.

The production runs from 3 to 20 September 2026 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati.