9th Eddys salutes movie icons, media achievers

Cabal-Revilla, executive director and Chief Finance, Risk and Sustainability Officer of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, is widely recognized as the founding chair of Gabay Guro, one of the country’s largest and longest-running education advocacy programs for teachers. A flagship initiative of the PLDT-Smart Foundation, Gabay Guro has spent nearly two decades supporting Filipino educators through scholarships, training and other welfare programs. Cabal-Revilla has also inspired many personalities from the entertainment industry to champion the cause through their participation in Gabay Guro’s annual Grand Gathering and Teachers’ Tribute.

Pangilinan earned recognition after introducing diesel discounts at his family-owned gas station in Cavite during the oil crisis in March, helping motorists cope with rising fuel prices amid global supply disruptions.

The Joe Quirino Award will be given to director and songwriter Joven Tan, who successfully transitioned from entertainment journalism to filmmaking and has directed more than a dozen movies.

The Manny Pichel Award will be presented to television reporter Lhar Santiago in recognition of his decades-long contribution to entertainment journalism. Santiago was editor of the tabloid Masa in the 1980s and also wrote an entertainment column for The Manila Times.

As preparations for the awards night continue, SPEEd is deep into its screening and deliberation process to determine this year’s nominees. The organization’s members have been gathering regularly at Luxent Hotel in Quezon City, The Eddys’ official screening venue partner, where films released during the eligibility period are being carefully viewed, evaluated and discussed before the final list of nominees is announced.

“The Eddys has always been about honoring the people whose passion and dedication have helped shape Philippine cinema. This year’s Movie Icon Award recipients have spent decades bringing memorable stories and characters to life,” said SPEEd president Tessa Mauricio-Arriola.

“Our special awardees, on the other hand, have made meaningful contributions both within and beyond the entertainment industry. Through these recognitions, we celebrate excellence, service, and the enduring impact of individuals who continue to inspire Filipinos,” she added.

Apart from the special citations, The Eddys will present 14 acting and technical awards selected from films screened in cinemas and on digital platforms during the eligibility period.

The Eddys is an annual event that recognizes the achievements and contributions of filmmakers, actors, writers, directors and producers in the Philippine film industry.

Founded in 2015, SPEEd is a non-profit organization composed of entertainment editors from national broadsheets, leading tabloids and major online news portals.