DHSUD resolves over 1,100 homebuyers' complaints in under two months

The latest conciliation session was presided over by Supervising Senior Undersecretary Sharon Faith Paquiz at the DHSUD Central Office, while earlier proceedings in Calamba City were supervised by Undersecretary Odilon Pasaraba.

DHSUD said all of its regional offices have begun conducting similar activities in line with Housing Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling's directive to expedite the resolution of homebuyers' complaints nationwide.

Several participants expressed satisfaction with the department's handling of their concerns.

Design and construction consultant Kim Warren Lim said the mediation process was balanced and effective, noting that government intervention helped compel developers to address legitimate complaints.

Marites Prado also commended the conciliating officer for clearly explaining the legal process and outlining the next steps despite the developer's absence during the proceedings.

Meanwhile, 76-year-old homebuyer Resty Paredes said the assistance provided by DHSUD gave her a better understanding of the options available should the developer fail to honor its commitments.

Aliling welcomed the positive feedback, saying responsive public service strengthens public trust in government.

"The positive feedback from our stakeholders affirms that responsive public service creates confidence in government. Every concern that receives immediate action strengthens the trust of Filipino families in DHSUD," he said.

He added that the department will continue implementing its Zero Backlog Program to ensure faster resolution of complaints while protecting the rights of both homebuyers and developers.

Paquiz said DHSUD will further enhance its conciliation services to ensure a fair, transparent and efficient dispute resolution process.

"Our goal is to ensure that all stakeholders have access to a fair, transparent, and efficient dispute resolution process. By accelerating case resolution through the Zero Backlog Program, we continue to strengthen homebuyer protection while promoting accountability and good governance in the housing sector," she said.