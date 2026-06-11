DHSUD speeds up resolution of homebuyer complaints

"Prioritize conciliation efforts in all applicable cases to encourage amicable settlement between the parties at the earliest possible stage," Aliling said.

The move is part of the department's Zero Backlog Program aimed at providing faster and more accessible dispute resolution services.

In Calamba City, Laguna, DHSUD conducted a two-day mass conciliation covering 241 cases involving issues such as delayed project turnover, refund claims and the sale of properties without licenses to sell.

“As a regulatory agency, DHSUD is balancing the welfare and protection of all our stakeholders, particularly homebuyers. Hangad namin na lahat ay mapaglingkuran ng tama, malinis at mabilis,” Aliling said.

“We are not just focusing on Expanded 4PH. Part of our mandate is to ensure the welfare of homeowners and homebuyers nationwide. We want to bring our services closer to the people, as directed also by President Marcos Jr.,” he added.