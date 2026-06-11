DHSUD raises members’ protection campaign

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has intensified its efforts to protect homebuyers by expediting the resolution of complaints through nationwide mass conciliation proceedings.

In a memorandum, DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling directed all Regional Offices (ROs) to accelerate the conduct and resolution of conciliation proceedings involving homebuyers and developers.

“Prioritize conciliation efforts in all applicable cases to encourage amicable settlements between the parties at the earliest possible stage,” Aliling told regional directors.