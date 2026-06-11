DHSUD raises members’ protection campaign

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has intensified its efforts to protect homebuyers by expediting the resolution of complaints through nationwide mass conciliation proceedings.
In a memorandum, DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling directed all Regional Offices (ROs) to accelerate the conduct and resolution of conciliation proceedings involving homebuyers and developers.
“Prioritize conciliation efforts in all applicable cases to encourage amicable settlements between the parties at the earliest possible stage,” Aliling told regional directors.
The DHSUD chief also instructed regional directors to ensure the timely scheduling of proceedings, avoid unnecessary delays and exhaust all avenues for conciliation before resorting to enforcement actions.
At the Regional Office 4A, Undersecretary Odilon Pasaraba immediately conducted a two-day mass conciliation at the Rizal Coliseum in Calamba City, Laguna, where hundreds of homebuyers and developers from across the CALABARZON area met to resolve pending cases through dialogue.
Peaceful deal
A total of 241 cases were scheduled for hearing and conciliation, allowing parties to reach amicable settlements and address longstanding concerns in a collaborative setting. The same efforts are ongoing in various ROs.
Forming part of the Department’s Zero Backlog Program, the initiative aims to provide faster, more accessible, and cost-effective dispute resolution services while strengthening consumer protection in the housing sector.
According to Secretary Aliling, the move will ensure protection and relieve homebuyers of the stress caused by unresolved housing concerns.
“As a regulatory agency, DHSUD is balancing the welfare and protection of all our stakeholders, particularly homebuyers. We aspire to serve everyone properly, honestly and efficiently,” Aliling said.
Among the cases being addressed were the sale of properties without licenses to sell, the delayed turnover of real estate projects and refunds.
Since his assumption, Aliling has directed DHSUD senior officials to address backlogs and focus on delivering practical outcomes for complaints received by regional offices, in addition to the intensified rollout of the flagship Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program.