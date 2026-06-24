Three CTG members surrender, turns over guns, ammo in Masbate

According to the 65th Infantry (Stalwart) Battalion of the Philippine Army, the said event showed the effectivity of the “Friends Rescued” program that allow CTG members to surrender and choose the right path for peace.

Some of the items that the surrenderers turned over include an M1 Garand rifle, a caliber .357 revolver, and bullets of the said guns. The former CTG members operate at Barangay Tuburan in the town of Cawayan, and at Barangay Baras in the town of Esperanza, Masbate.

According to the 65IB, the surrender of these former CTG members show the continued faith of members wanting to return to their families and live peacefully. The said surrenderers will undergo needed process and preparation for government programs for their reintegration.

The surrender of the three “Friends Rescued” followed the surrender of two former CTG members from Esperanza and Cataignan on 18 June 2026, which started the successive surrender of members of armed groups in the area.

Meanwhile, the 65IB urges other CTG members to leave the armed conflict, surrender their arms, and choose to start over again while there is still time.