Former rebel surrenders to Bataan police

According to Bataan Police Provincial Office (BPPO) Provincial Director Marites Salvadora, the said operation is part of their relentless effort to fight insurgency in the province.

The joint operatives of the Bataan 1st PMFC (lead unit), together with Pilar MPS; 23SAC, 2SAB, FIID, PNP SAF; PECU Bataan; Bataan PIT (Intel Packet), RIU 3; Bataan 2nd PMFC; Bataan PIU; 302nd Maneuver Company, RMFB3; Naval Intelligence Security Group-Northern Luzon (NISG-NL) conducted the operation.

The said intelligence-driven operation resulted in the voluntary surrender of a former member of Komiteng Tagapagpaganap-Sangay ng Partido sa Platun (KT-SPP) under the Lino Blas Command operating in the Province of Bataan.

As a manifestation of his complete withdrawal of support from the left-leaning group, he voluntarily surrendered one improvised .357 Magnum revolver, one M79 40MM grenade, time fuse and commercial detonation cord.

Director Salvadora urged remaining CTG members to return to the folds of the law and abandon false ideologies and deceptive propaganda, which only bring hardship and destruction to their lives. She added that the government has existing programs ready to support their reintegration into mainstream society.