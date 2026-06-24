QC implements random police patrols at schools

Belmonte said the city will deploy engineering interventions to secure these unofficial access points and protect campuses from potential threats.

“At present, I have already instructed our city police and even the barangays to survey the possible entrances to their respective schools, as there are places where bad elements can pass through,” Belmonte said.

She also stressed the urgency of establishing standardized emergency protocols, noting that students currently lack uniform guidance on how to react during crises, adding that some students are left shocked while others scream and run, stressing that regular safety drills are necessary to build preparedness.

The QCPD has offered to create instructional modules to guide schools through the proper execution of these safety drills.

In addition to structural audits and emergency training, the city will ramp up law enforcement presence around campuses. Belmonte disclosed that police officers will conduct unannounced, randomized patrols at various local schools to enhance deterrence and visibility.