ISPPO condemns Sto. Domingo slay as shootings rise

The ISPPO said police units immediately responded to the incident and implemented a seal-off plan following receipt of the report. Investigators are currently conducting a thorough probe to determine the identities of the perpetrators and establish the motive behind the killing.

Police also announced intensified intelligence gathering, increased police visibility, checkpoint operations, and strengthened coordination with other law enforcement agencies as part of efforts to preserve peace and order across the province.

All municipal and city police stations have likewise been directed to strengthen crime prevention and anti-criminality campaigns to raise public awareness and encourage vigilance against criminal activities.

The Sto. Domingo shooting remains under investigation.