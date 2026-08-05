BJMP spokesperson J/Supt. Jayrex Bustinera, however, said he could not divulge what transpired during the Vice President's three-hour visit.

"The BJMP confirms that Vice President Sara Zimmerman Duterte-Carpio visited the BJMP Quezon City Jail Male Dormitory on August 4, 2026. She arrived at around 12:00 noon and left at approximately 3:20 p.m. During her visit, she met with Senator Rodante Dizon Marcoleta, Senator Jose Pimentel Ejercito Jr., known as Jinggoy E. Estrada, and former Congressman Michael Tan Defensor," Bustinera told the DAILY TRIBUNE.