Recto said the P10 discount, imposed on 2 April, has already benefited over 93,000 PUV drivers.

The meeting discussed the continued strengthening of government measures to protect the economy, curb price increases, and ensure support for sectors directly affected by tensions in the Middle East.

In addition, ES Recto directed the Department of Social Welfare and Development to ensure that UPLIFT assistance reaches needy sectors, including farmers, fisherfolk, transportation and construction workers, and other low-income workers.

“As expected, our countrymen continue to feel the effects of the turmoil in the Middle East. Work must continue, aid must continue, and every sector must feel the presence and concern of the government,” Recto said.

In an earlier statement, President Marcos emphasized the government’s commitment to support those most affected by the global economic challenges. “We will not leave anyone behind during this crisis, especially those affected by transportation and agriculture,” the President said.

Present at the meeting were Budget Secretary Kim de Leon, Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez, Education Secretary Sonny Angara, Health Secretary Jose Pujalte Jr., and Agriculture Undersecretary Roger Navarro.

The announcement came days after transport group MANIBELA announced a transport strike from 10 to 12 August.