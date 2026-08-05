Authorities uncovered suspected counterfeit imported footwear worth an estimated P700 million during an inspection of a warehouse in Imus City, Cavite on Monday, 3 August.
The Bureau of Customs (BOC) launched the operation after the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) Cavite Provincial Field Unit provided intelligence information on the alleged presence of imported goods suspected to be in violation of customs and intellectual property laws.
Acting swiftly on the report, the BOC issued and implemented a letter of authority and deployed a composite enforcement team to inspect the subject warehouse.
The composite team consisted of personnel from the Intellectual Property Rights Division, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service Port of Batangas, CIIS Port of Manila, CIIS-MICP, Enforcement and Security Service, and Legal Service, alongside representatives from the PNP-CIDG Cavite Provincial Field Unit, PNP Imus Component City Police Station, and the Philippine Coast Guard.
During the inspection, Customs operatives found footwear bearing trademarks such as Adidas, On Cloud, New Balance, Asics, Crocs, Nike, Jordan, Puma, Converse, Skechers, and Louis Vuitton. The goods were valued at approximately P700 million, based on the initial inventory and valuation.