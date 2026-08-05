Authorities uncovered suspected counterfeit imported footwear worth an estimated P700 million during an inspection of a warehouse in Imus City, Cavite on Monday, 3 August.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) launched the operation after the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) Cavite Provincial Field Unit provided intelligence information on the alleged presence of imported goods suspected to be in violation of customs and intellectual property laws.

Acting swiftly on the report, the BOC issued and implemented a letter of authority and deployed a composite enforcement team to inspect the subject warehouse.