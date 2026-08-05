"Nag-coordinate na kami sa DOJ, nag-coordinate na ang DILG at lahat ng law enforcement units. Sen. Bato is still being hunted down," he added.

Remulla said tracker teams continue to monitor the senator's last known location in the Mindanao area.

He also assured the public that authorities would be transparent and would promptly release information should Dela Rosa be arrested.

"No, hindi kami ganyan. Wala kaming secret operations na hindi malalaman ng mga tao. We are always transparent in what we do. All the proper channels, all proper procedures, gagawin namin according to the rule of law," Remulla said.

The DILG chief added that, should Dela Rosa be arrested, authorities would follow all legal procedures before any extradition proceedings to The Hague, the Netherlands, where he faces charges of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with the Duterte administration's anti-drug campaign, including Oplan Tokhang and Oplan Double Barrel.

"He will be booked, he will be made to appear in court, then dadalhin na siya for extradition," he said.

On Tuesday evening, Remulla also said the Philippine National Police (PNP) had no information confirming Dela Rosa's alleged arrest.

"As far as the PNP is concerned, we have no information to that effect," Remulla said in a message to the media.

Nevertheless, the Interior secretary said fake news has "taken a life of its own" and stressed the important role of the media in countering false and misleading information.

"Alam mo, fake news ngayon ibang klase. In fact, tomorrow pupunta ako sa Makati para i-dispel 'yung mga fake news na nangyari doon. Pero fake news has taken a life of its own, kaya to counter fake news, kayo dapat ang kakampi namin diyan. The statement has to come from us kung talagang nangyari o hindi," Remulla said.

Rumors of Dela Rosa's supposed arrest spread online on Tuesday evening, with several of his allies posting cryptic messages on social media. Among them was Atty. Jimmy Bondoc, who wrote: "Bad news is coming. Pray hard it is not true, for the good of the nation."

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also claimed that someone may have betrayed Dela Rosa following reports that he had been arrested in connection with an ICC warrant.

"Mayroon nga raw nang Hudas kay Bato," Roque wrote on social media.