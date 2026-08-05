BAGUIO CITY — The municipal government of Licuan-Baay, Abra, has ordered the temporary suspension of classes at all levels and banned hunting activities in several upland communities following military operations in the area.

Licuan-Baay Mayor Darwin L. Domingo issued Executive Order No. 45, suspending all face-to-face classes and school-related activities in Barangay Bonglo to protect students and teachers.

The mayor also issued Memorandum Order No. 01 directing barangay officials in Bonglo, Lenneng, Bulbulala, Mapisla, Tumalip, Nalbuan, and Subagan to instruct residents and hunters to refrain from entering surrounding forested areas while security operations remain active.