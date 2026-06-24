Global Wellness strengthens commitment to self-care with Binibining Pilipinas

At the center of the collaboration are My Daily Collagen® Japan-Made Collagen and My Saiko Skin® Japan-Made Skincare Line, products designed to support wellness and enhance natural beauty as part of a balanced lifestyle.

The advocacy aligns closely with the vision of Binibining Pilipinas, whose candidates represent modern Filipinas who value both substance and style. As ambassadors of confidence and purpose, they embody the message that true beauty is cultivated through self-improvement, discipline, and care for one’s overall well-being.

With its wellness products now widely available in major retail and pharmacy outlets across the country, Global Wellness continues to expand its reach while encouraging more Filipinos to prioritize their health and personal growth.

Together, Global Wellness and Binibining Pilipinas are championing a movement that celebrates beauty from within and empowers individuals to live with confidence, purpose, and positivity.