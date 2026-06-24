DOH reports 6% rise in leptospirosis cases

From 4 January to 6 June 2026, the country logged 2,177 leptospirosis cases, up from the same period last year, according to the DOH.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease commonly contracted through exposure to floodwater, mud, or soil contaminated with the urine of infected animals, particularly rats.

Health officials noted that farmers remain among the most vulnerable sectors because of their frequent exposure to contaminated water and muddy environments while working in agricultural areas.

To help prevent infections, the DOH said doxycycline is available in health centers and may be prescribed based on the assessment of healthcare professionals.

The agency emphasized the importance of coordination among government agencies and local government units to improve awareness campaigns, particularly among farmers and other high-risk groups.

The DOH also reminded the public against self-medicating with antibiotics and advised individuals to seek medical consultation if symptoms develop.

Leptospirosis cases typically rise during the rainy season, especially after heavy rainfall, flooding, and typhoons that facilitate the spread of Leptospira bacteria.

Symptoms usually appear one to two weeks after exposure but may develop as early as two days or as late as 30 days. Common signs include fever, chills, severe headaches, muscle pain, back pain, red eyes, nausea, and vomiting.

Health officials warned that even brief contact with floodwaters can lead to infection, as bacteria may enter the body through cuts, wounds, or mucous membranes.

The DOH urged the public to avoid wading through floodwaters whenever possible. If exposure is unavoidable, individuals should wear protective gear such as boots and waterproof gloves.

Those who come into contact with floodwaters should immediately wash exposed skin with soap and clean water and consult a healthcare professional as soon as possible.

The agency said early detection and treatment are critical in preventing severe complications, including kidney failure and internal bleeding.

As part of its rainy season response, the DOH regularly opens Leptospirosis Fast Lanes in public and private hospitals to facilitate consultations and provide preventive treatment when necessary.