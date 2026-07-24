"In 2020, only half of Filipinos could access primary healthcare within 30 minutes," Marcos Jr. said, noting that specialized treatment has long been concentrated in Metro Manila, forcing families to shoulder travel, lodging and other expenses while caring for sick children.

To address this, the President said he directed the establishment of regional specialty hospitals and the timely completion of the Clark Multi-Specialty Medical Center.

He said the pediatric hospital is only the first phase of the larger medical complex, with a Renal Center, Cardiovascular Center and Cancer Center planned to follow.

Marcos Jr. also announced that the facility will continue implementing the government's Zero Balance Billing program to ensure patients are not denied treatment because of financial constraints.

The hospital will likewise provide services under the Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients Program, the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program, and expanded PhilHealth benefits, including the newborn care package covering screening tests, vaccinations, and treatment for premature and low-birth-weight infants.

The President said the new facility would spare families from making costly and emotionally taxing trips to Metro Manila – or even abroad – to seek specialized pediatric care.

"They will be spared the financial and emotional toll of a long journey, of lost income, and time away from home, all while caring for a sick child," Marcos Jr. said.

Joining the President during the inauguration were First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Health Secretary Jose Britanio "Brix" Pujalte Jr., Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon, PAGCOR Chairman Alejandro Tengco, Clark Development Corp. President and CEO Agnes Devanadera, Pampanga 1st District Rep. Carmelo Lazatin Jr., Pampanga Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda, and other national and local officials.

Marcos Jr. said the government remains committed to expanding regional specialty hospitals to improve healthcare access nationwide.

"For every child who recovers here, new hope will blossom for that child's family – and for our beloved Bagong Pilipinas," he said.