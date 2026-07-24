President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday inaugurated the first phase of the Department of Health-Jose B. Lingad (DOH-JBL) Children's Medical Center in Clark, a state-of-the-art pediatric hospital funded by the Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc. of businessman Enrique Razon Jr., calling it a major step toward bringing specialized healthcare closer to Filipino families outside Metro Manila.
The facility, which will begin accepting patients on 1 August, is expected to serve children and families from Regions I, II and III, as well as neighboring areas. The hospital building was financed by the Bloomberry Cultural Foundation as part of a partnership with the national government, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) and the Clark Development Corp.
Speaking at the inauguration, Marcos Jr. said the hospital fulfills a vision first unveiled in 2023 to address longstanding gaps in access to specialized medical services.
"In 2020, only half of Filipinos could access primary healthcare within 30 minutes," Marcos Jr. said, noting that specialized treatment has long been concentrated in Metro Manila, forcing families to shoulder travel, lodging and other expenses while caring for sick children.
To address this, the President said he directed the establishment of regional specialty hospitals and the timely completion of the Clark Multi-Specialty Medical Center.
He said the pediatric hospital is only the first phase of the larger medical complex, with a Renal Center, Cardiovascular Center and Cancer Center planned to follow.
Marcos Jr. also announced that the facility will continue implementing the government's Zero Balance Billing program to ensure patients are not denied treatment because of financial constraints.
The hospital will likewise provide services under the Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients Program, the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program, and expanded PhilHealth benefits, including the newborn care package covering screening tests, vaccinations, and treatment for premature and low-birth-weight infants.
The President said the new facility would spare families from making costly and emotionally taxing trips to Metro Manila – or even abroad – to seek specialized pediatric care.
"They will be spared the financial and emotional toll of a long journey, of lost income, and time away from home, all while caring for a sick child," Marcos Jr. said.
Joining the President during the inauguration were First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Health Secretary Jose Britanio "Brix" Pujalte Jr., Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon, PAGCOR Chairman Alejandro Tengco, Clark Development Corp. President and CEO Agnes Devanadera, Pampanga 1st District Rep. Carmelo Lazatin Jr., Pampanga Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda, and other national and local officials.
Marcos Jr. said the government remains committed to expanding regional specialty hospitals to improve healthcare access nationwide.
"For every child who recovers here, new hope will blossom for that child's family – and for our beloved Bagong Pilipinas," he said.