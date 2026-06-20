DOH reports 56% drop in dengue cases

The Department of Health (DOH) reported a 56-percent decrease in dengue cases nationwide from January to May 2026 compared with the same period last year.
A total of 50,727 dengue cases were recorded during the first five months of the year.
The department said community cleanup drives aimed at eliminating potential breeding sites of dengue-carrying mosquitoes contributed to the decline in cases.
The DOH's “4Ts” anti-dengue campaign — Taob, Taktak, Tuyo, at Takip — also helped reduce stagnant water where mosquitoes breed.
The campaign encourages the public to empty and overturn containers (Taob), shake out water from objects that may collect rainwater (Taktak), keep surroundings dry by eliminating stagnant water (Tuyo), and cover water containers (Takip) to prevent mosquito breeding.
The DOH also said that protecting oneself from dengue-carrying mosquitoes by wearing long pants, long-sleeved shirts, socks, and closed shoes, as well as using mosquito nets and repellents, has helped prevent infections.
The department reminded the public to seek medical attention if dengue symptoms appear, including high fever, rash, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, body aches, eye pain, and nosebleeds.
Earlier this month, the DOH urged the public to remain informed and protected against water-borne diseases, influenza-like illnesses, leptospirosis, and dengue, collectively referred to as “W.I.L.D.” diseases.