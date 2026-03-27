QC ‘lepto’ cases on the rise, claims 4

Data from the QCESD show that 19 of the infections involved individuals aged 31 and older, with a majority of cases observed in males.

Leptospirosis is a blood infection typically spread through water contaminated with the urine of infected animals, most commonly rats.

While often associated with wading through floodwaters, the bacteria can enter the body through open wounds or the eyes, nose and mouth.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, most cases are non-fatal and present as mild, flu-like symptoms that resolve without intervention. However, severe cases can progress to a second phase known as Weil’s syndrome.

This stage is characterized by hemorrhaging, organ failure, and jaundice — a yellowing of the skin and eyes.

The QCESD urged residents to wear protective gear, such as rubber boots, when navigating floods.

Officials advised anyone who comes into contact with floodwater to coordinate immediately with local health centers for preventative treatment.