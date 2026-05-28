Ex-DBM chief Pangandaman tagged in alleged P167-B fund diversion

According to Leachon, the former budget secretary played a direct role through the approval and authorization of the transfer mechanisms, including remittances, Special Allotment Release Orders and Notices of Cash Allocation.

“Dr. Leachon emphasizes that the inclusion of Secretary Pangandaman is consistent with the allegations of concerted and coordinated governmental action already set forth in the original verified complaint,” his lawyer said.

Leachon said the supplemental complaint seeks accountability from both current and former officials of the Department of Budget and Management over the implementation of the fund disbursements.

He maintained that the legal action was not about personalities but about ensuring accountability over what he described as the unlawful diversion of public funds.

Under the original complaint filed on 25 May, Leachon questioned the legality of the transfer of P60 billion from PhilHealth, arguing that the move weakened healthcare services and affected hospitals and Filipino families.

He also described the alleged P107-billion transfer from PDIC as an unconstitutional reallocation that endangered financial security and had ripple effects on the health sector.

“This is not merely a legal matter but a moral one,” Leachon said.