Chef Kazu Yonemoto brings traditional Japanese flavors to life in BGC

The restaurant, long regarded as one of Manila’s most trusted destinations for authentic Japanese cuisine, welcomes diners once again as it reopens in its new location at the Upper Ground Floor of The Shoppes at Park McKinley West along Lawton Avenue, BGC, Taguig.

Celebrated for its fresh sushi, expertly prepared teppanyaki and a wide array of traditional specialties, Ogawa has built a loyal following by upholding the Japanese tenets of freshness and excellence in preparation.

At the heart of the restaurant is the shared passion of its owner George Pua, and culinary team, now led by Head Chef Kazu Yonemoto. Bringing with him years of experience and a deep respect for Japanese culinary heritage, Chef Yonemoto leads the kitchen with a dedication to authenticity — presenting authentic Japanese cuisine thoughtfully adapted for the Philippine palate.