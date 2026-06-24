Chef Kazu Yonemoto brings traditional Japanese flavors to life in BGC

If it’s authentic Japanese food you are craving, yet travel to that great country is currently impossible, just make a trek to BGC and your tastebuds will be happy.
With fresh seafood flown in from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market, alongside an exceptional selection of high-grade Wagyu beef such as Kobe, Matsusaka, Ohmi, Kagoshima and Miyazaki, Ogawa Traditional Japanese Restaurant offers an experience that brings the richness and authenticity of Japan to the Philippines—no passport required.
The restaurant, long regarded as one of Manila’s most trusted destinations for authentic Japanese cuisine, welcomes diners once again as it reopens in its new location at the Upper Ground Floor of The Shoppes at Park McKinley West along Lawton Avenue, BGC, Taguig.
Celebrated for its fresh sushi, expertly prepared teppanyaki and a wide array of traditional specialties, Ogawa has built a loyal following by upholding the Japanese tenets of freshness and excellence in preparation.
At the heart of the restaurant is the shared passion of its owner George Pua, and culinary team, now led by Head Chef Kazu Yonemoto. Bringing with him years of experience and a deep respect for Japanese culinary heritage, Chef Yonemoto leads the kitchen with a dedication to authenticity — presenting authentic Japanese cuisine thoughtfully adapted for the Philippine palate.
A key highlight of the new Ogawa is its live robatayaki grilling experience, where guests can witness dishes being expertly prepared over open charcoal flames. Adding a contemporary twist is the introduction of Burgeryaki, an exciting new offering that reflects the restaurant’s evolving approach while staying rooted in tradition.
During its initial reopening phase, Ogawa will be serving a specially curated soft opening menu, with plans to launch an expansive 40-page menu featuring an even wider selection of beloved Japanese dishes.