Yawaragi grill menu: A ‘grill’ for the senses

Cherry blossoms are in bloom at Hotel Okura Manila, where an “escape” to Japan can be had via a journey of the senses.

For a taste of modern Japanese cuisine, we headed to Yawaragi on the fifth-floor atrium, a serene dining space that lets one soak in an atmosphere akin to a Japanese-inspired village.

Yawaragi means “harmony” and “to be completely at ease.”

While waiting for our starters, Yawaragi’s chef sent out an amuse bouche of spicy tuna tartare, a bite that set off an explosion of flavors with a satisfying crunch.