Yawaragi grill menu: A ‘grill’ for the senses

Cherry blossoms are in bloom at Hotel Okura Manila, where an “escape” to Japan can be had via a journey of the senses.
For a taste of modern Japanese cuisine, we headed to Yawaragi on the fifth-floor atrium, a serene dining space that lets one soak in an atmosphere akin to a Japanese-inspired village.
Yawaragi means “harmony” and “to be completely at ease.”
While waiting for our starters, Yawaragi’s chef sent out an amuse bouche of spicy tuna tartare, a bite that set off an explosion of flavors with a satisfying crunch.
From the ala carte menu of the new grill menu, which is offered for lunch from Monday to Tuesday and dinner from Monday to Thursday, we thoroughly enjoyed the plumpest simmered Japanese oysters, sustainable Norwegian salmon sashimi and tempura miso maki.
The Ishiyaki was Saga Wagyu, the tenderest slices of steak that you get to cook on table (or have them prepare you, if you do not wish to cook), alongside a selection of sauces and condiments including matcha salt, and a bowl of rice and hot miso soup.
Dessert was a delight, as if we were eating a potted garden — The Terrarium is “smoked edible terrarium with layers of chocolate pebbles and soil, cactus matcha cake, genmaicha moss, vanilla foam and floral mist.”
For the vegetarian among us, there was boiled spinach with sesame miso sauce, miso-marinated grilled tofu and simmered winter gourd maki — deemed so delicious, even non-vegetarians would enjoy them!
Yasai Kushiyaki was assorted Bichotan charcoal grilled vegetables with special sauces served in Volcanic stone, giving the same “grill” experience.
Unlike Okura’s signature restaurant Yamazato, which serves traditional Japanese cuisine, Yawaragi combines traditional flavors with fresh, creative ideas.
The restaurant is popular for its Kisetsu Buffet, but for those craving international gourmet dishes, Japanese specialties and Filipino favorites, Yawaragi has an extensive menu.
If a buffet is your preference, Yawaragi offers an a la minute buffet Wednesday to Friday for lunch, a Kisetsu buffet for Friday and Saturday dinner, and Friday, Saturday and Sunday lunch.
A minimum order of P1,400++ comes with a complimentary glass of chilled juice or a bottle of Japanese beer.