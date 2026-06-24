Baterbonia laid to rest

The municipality of Talacogon declared 8 June as “Rene Clert ‘Bobet’ N. Baterbonia Day” to honor the life, faith and service of the young athlete, who was the Most Valuable Player of the 2025 Palarong Pambansa.

Agusan del Sur Governor Santiago “Santi” B. Cane Jr. attended the ceremony alongside Sen. Robin Padilla and BB Gandanghari.

Professional basketball players Scottie Thompson and Nard John Pinto of the Philippine Basketball Association were also among the notable personalities present to pay their respects.