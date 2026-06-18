Agusan del Sur honors Baterbonia

DAVAO CITY — The Sangguniang Panlalawigan formally approved the motion naming the late student-athlete Rene Clert Baterbonia as Agsurnon Sports Icon.
In the regular session on Thursday, the provincial council bestowed the prestigious title on Baterbonia, who perished in a tragic drowning incident while having a team-building activity with his new team, Ateneo de Manila University, last week in Dipaculao, Aurora.
Aside from being hailed with the title, Agusan del Sur also retired his jersey No. 2, which means that no player will be allowed to don it in the coming Governors’ Cup and succeeding provincial games as a sign of respect and sympathy to the fallen cager.
The remains of Baterbonia still lie at the Taglacogon Municipal Evacuation Gymnasium. Internment is set on 23 June.