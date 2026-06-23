UP mass com foundation hit by missing fund allegations

The footage showed Broadcast Communication professor Cecile Ilagan and foundation acting president Malou Fagar arguing over missing funds, the exclusion of several board trustees, and a transparency manifesto.

During the exchange, Ilagan demanded that Fagar explain the location of the foundation’s money to the student community.

“It was stolen by your EA,” Fagar replied, referring to an executive assistant.

Fagar, who assumed the leadership of the foundation Monday, maintained that the organization is not avoiding accountability.