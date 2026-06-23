UP mass com foundation hit by missing fund allegations

The University of the Philippines (UP) College of Mass Communication Foundation Inc. is facing scrutiny after its top official claimed that P4 million in organization funds were stolen by an executive assistant.
The financial controversy spilled into public view Monday after Tinig ng Plaridel, the college’s student publication, posted video of a heated confrontation at the entrance of Plaridel Hall.
The footage showed Broadcast Communication professor Cecile Ilagan and foundation acting president Malou Fagar arguing over missing funds, the exclusion of several board trustees, and a transparency manifesto.
During the exchange, Ilagan demanded that Fagar explain the location of the foundation’s money to the student community.
“It was stolen by your EA,” Fagar replied, referring to an executive assistant.
Fagar, who assumed the leadership of the foundation Monday, maintained that the organization is not avoiding accountability.