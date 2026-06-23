Questions raised over alleged missing funds in UP CMC Foundation

"We are just seeking the truth, nothing else," Ilagan said.

Ilagan alleged that about ₱4 million in foundation funds is missing, claiming only ₱400,000 remains and urging full disclosure of financial records.

"As far as we're concerned, as trustees, we trusted the money to them. We entrusted the funds of the foundation to them," Ilagan said.

She also questioned the trustees’ confidence in recovering the allegedly lost funds and called for transparency in the foundation’s financial records.

"If they really are transparent in their responsibility as trustees, then they should be very open for us to inspect the financial statements," she said.

In a separate video, UP CMC Foundation Inc. acting president Malou Fagar maintained that the organization is not avoiding accountability amid concerns over allegedly missing funds totaling P4 million.

"We're not running away," Fagar said.

In a heated exchange outside the UP CMC building, Ilagan was seen outside a vehicle holding papers and demanding accountability, while Fagar remained inside the car.

"It's so unbecoming of a professor to be acting that way," Fagar said.

Fagar said Ilagan can sue her if she does not submit the full audit report within the day the confrontation happened.

Based on the college’s website, its funds are intended to support training, mentoring and coaching projects, with the college among its primary beneficiaries.