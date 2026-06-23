Teens planned Tacloban shooting: They knew juvenile justice rules, police say

Police Regional Office-8 director Brig. Gen. Jason Capoy said investigators discovered that one of the teenage suspects had been heavily engaged in “Gorebox,” an online game known for graphic violence and shooting scenarios.

“Based on our investigation, one of the minors was addicted to online games, specifically Gorebox. It is similar to Roblox, but it features violent firearm-related gameplay,” Capoy said in a phone interview with reporters at Camp Crame.

As a result, the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) ordered the temporary ban of the gaming application.

Capoy said investigators are also examining viral screenshots of text messages and social media posts believed connected to the suspects, which suggest the attack may have been carefully planned.

“So far, that is what our investigation is showing,” he said, noting that the teenagers appeared to have also studied the country’s juvenile justice law, raising concerns over premeditation.

3 fatalities identified

A television network has identified the three students killed in the attack, including Chris Lorenz Fabian, a 15-year-old Grade 10 student who reportedly tried to stop one of the suspects from entering their classroom.

The other victims were Yancee Separa, 15, a Grade 9 student who was reportedly able to record one of the now-viral videos moments before being shot, and Ayessa Nicole Dazo, 14, who was seen in circulating footage being carried out of the school after sustaining gunshot wounds.

PNP building strong case

In response, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered investigators to build a strong case not only against those directly involved but also against individuals who made the firearms accessible to the minors, initially reported to be 14 and 15 years old.

Police confirmed that the 9mm Glock pistol used in the attack by the 14-year-old belonged to his aunt, a female police officer.

The officer has been placed under restrictive custody and faces possible administrative charges, while authorities are investigating the liability of a private security agency linked to the .38-caliber revolver also used in the incident.

“This should serve as a warning to all registered gun owners about the responsibility and accountability that come with firearm ownership,” Nartatez said, stressing that police officers and law enforcement personnel should know better because firearm responsibility is part of their training.

Nartatez said the PNP is coordinating with the Department of Justice (DoJ) because the case involves minors and requires strict compliance with existing juvenile justice procedures.

Investigators are also looking into the accountability of the suspects’ parents or guardians.

On Tuesday, the suspects underwent inquest proceedings before being brought to the Social Development Center for Children of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Tagpuro, Tacloban.

Napolcom probes policewoman

Meanwhile, the National Police Commission (Napolcom) has launched an investigation into the policewoman who owned one of the firearms.

Napolcom vice chairman Ralph Calinisan said the officer may face charges of grave misconduct or grave neglect of duty, which carry penalties ranging from suspension and demotion to dismissal from the service.

Authorities have also tightened school safety protocols nationwide following directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, while urging the public to refrain from spreading unverified information as the investigation continues.

Stronger school security pushed

Meanwhile, Education Secretary Sonny Angara on Tuesday stressed the need to strengthen security measures in and around schools to better protect students, teachers, and non-teaching personnel following the deadly school shooting.

Angara flew to Tacloban and met with the school teachers and staff, assuring them of psychosocial support and the deployment of guidance counselors to help them and the students cope with the trauma of the tragedy.

He also met with local government officials, DepEd personnel, and local police, urging them to intensify efforts to secure the schools and communities.

In a related development, the DoJ has directed the Office of the Regional Prosecutor in Eastern Visayas to closely coordinate with local police in the investigation into the deadly shooting.

Justice spokesperson Polo Martinez said the DoJ was coordinating with the ORP in Region 8 to establish the facts surrounding the incident, in coordination with the Tacloban City Police and the Office of the City Prosecutor.

Authorities are currently gathering key details, including the identities of the victims and injured students, the young individuals involved, and the circumstances and motive behind the shooting.