PNP vows charges against gun owners who gave minors access to firearms

Nartatez said the investigation will focus not only on the minors involved but also on the adults whose actions or negligence may have enabled the attack that left three students dead and several others injured.

"With all the pieces of evidence available, I expect a solid case that can stand in court. Let this serve as a warning to all registered gun owners on the responsibility — and accountability — that comes with the privilege of owning firearms," Nartatez said.

Authorities have established that a 9mm Glock pistol allegedly used by one of the suspects belonged to a female police officer, who is the aunt of a 14-year-old suspect.

The policewoman has been placed under restrictive custody pending investigation, while authorities are also looking into the liability of the security agency that owns the .38-caliber revolver allegedly used in the attack.

Nartatez said separate administrative charges would be pursued against the police officer, stressing that law enforcement personnel are expected to exercise greater responsibility in handling firearms.

The PNP chief said investigators will coordinate with the Department of Justice (DOJ) to ensure that all legal procedures are properly observed, noting that the suspects are minors aged 14 and 15.

He added that investigators are also determining the possible liability of the parents or guardians of the minors involved.

"And what we can also assure the public is that we will run after all those who made this possible, especially on the aspect of how these minors were able to have access to the firearms they used," Nartatez said.

The PNP chief also ordered police units nationwide to strengthen coordination with school authorities and intensify enforcement of school safety protocols in line with directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

He likewise urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information on social media as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) has launched a motu proprio investigation into the possible administrative liability of the policewoman whose firearm was allegedly used in the shooting.

NAPOLCOM Vice Chairman Ralph Calinisan said Regional Director Risty Sibay of Region 8 had been directed to expedite the investigation, which will run parallel to the PNP's probe.

Based on initial findings, Calinisan said the policewoman's intentional or negligent act in allowing access to her issued firearm may have contributed to the deaths of three students and the injuries sustained by others.

Depending on the outcome of the investigation, the police officer could face charges ranging from grave neglect of duty to grave misconduct, offenses punishable by suspension, demotion or dismissal from the service.

"We are one with our Taclobanon brothers and sisters, and the whole nation, in seeking justice regarding this incident," Calinisan said.