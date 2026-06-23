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Suspected online fraud hub raided

Suspected online fraud hub raided
PHOTO courtesy of Bureau of Immigration, Republic of the Philippines/FB
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Bureau of Immigration agents arrested five foreign nationals during a raid on a suspected online fraud hub in Parañaque City, officials said Tuesday.

The operation, carried out Wednesday at a condominium complex in Sapphire Seaview Park, followed intelligence reports linking the location to a “love scam” ring that allegedly defrauded victims through online deception and cryptocurrency schemes.

Suspected online fraud hub raided
5 foreigners linked to online scam hub nabbed in Parañaque

Immigration officials identified the suspects as Chinese national Tang Shun, Malaysian national Chia Kong Loon, and Burmese nationals Kum Htoi, Myo Oo and Kyaw Tint Lwin.

Investigators said all five were detained after verifications revealed they were violating Philippine immigration laws.

In addition to the fraudulent financial activities, authorities had received reports that some employees at the hub were being restricted from leaving the premises.

Bureau of Immigration raid Philippines
Online scam hub Parañaque
Love scam cryptocurrency fraud
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Daily Tribune
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