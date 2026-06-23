Stealth warriors

They also had to oversee more than 10,000 examinees with disabilities, 81 with medical conditions, and one who was badly injured in an accident.

To guard against cheating, biometric and face authentication, CCTV monitoring, jammers, and two-layer frisking by state police were in place across testing centers, according to The Hindu.

Shade, water, food, and free transportation were provided to examinees, while ambulances and medical facilities were on standby.

Meanwhile, a unique exam was given in Koka City, Japan on 14 June.

Only 131 people took the written and practical tests that would certify successful examinees as either a beginner, intermediate, or advanced ninja.

Takers of the Koka-ryu Ninja Certification test wore the outfit of the traditional Japanese assassin-spy during the exam.

Intermediate examinees faced a more advanced written test, requiring a deeper understanding of Koka ninja history and traditions, and for the advanced level test, participants submitted a separate written report, Japan Today reports.

Examinees also took a practical test, hurling the famous ninja weapon called shuriken toward a target board. Points were earned depending on where the spinning blade struck the board.

The Koka Ninja Research Association conducts the ninja exam yearly in the birthplace of ninjutsu to keep alive the culture of the elite shadow warriors, according to Japan Today.